Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to complete 550 T20 sixes

Veteran Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma has etched his name in the record books by becoming the first Indian cricketer to complete 550 sixes in T20 cricket. The milestone came against Kolkata Knight Riders in MI's 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) opener at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Rohit reached this landmark with his third six. Here we look at his stats.

Career stats A closer look at his six-hitting prowess Rohit achieved the 550 sixes milestone in his 464th T20. As per ESPNcricinfo, he is ninth on the all-time list of players with the most T20 sixes, behind Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Alex Hales, Jos Buttler, Colin Munro, and Glenn Maxwell. Among Indian batsmen, Virat Kohli is next on the list with 440 sixes.

Run accumulation Rohit's T20 run tally and IPL performance Rohit has scored a whopping 12,250-plus runs in T20 cricket at a strike rate of over 135 (Average: 30-plus). He has 8 centuries and 82 half-centuries to his name. In T20Is, Rohit holds the record for the most sixes with an impressive tally of 205. Over 300 of his maximums have come in the IPL. Only Gayle (357) has more sixes in the tournament.

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