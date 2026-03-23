Rohit Sharma: Decoding his stellar IPL stats numbers at Wankhede

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are gearing up for the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) . Eyes will be on their veteran batter Rohit Sharma , who happens to be the second-highest run-getter in the league's history. The talismanic opener has particularly been impressive at the Wankhede Stadium - MI's home ground. On this note, let's look at Rohit's stellar IPL numbers at the Wankhede.

Numbers Nearly 2,500 runs at the venue As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit has scored 2,451 runs across 87 IPL games at the Wankhede at an average of 33.57. His strike rate in this regard is 137.85. Virat Kohli (3,202 at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy) is the only batter with more IPL runs at a particular venue. Meanwhile, no other batter besides these two has even 2,000 runs in this regard.

Sixes Over 100 sixes at the ground Having hit 110 maximums at the Wankhede, Rohit is among just the four batters with a century of IPL sixes at a venue. The other members on this list are all Royal Challengers Bengaluru stalwarts - Kohli (137 at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy), AB de Villiers (118 at Chinnaswamy), and Chris Gayle (127 at Chinnaswamy). Rohit has 18 50-plus scores at the venue, including a hundred.

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Milestone Over 7,000 runs in IPL Last season, Rohit became the second batter in IPL history to score 7,000 runs after Kohli, who boasts 8,661 runs. The 38-year-old will enter IPL 2026with a total of 7,046 runs in 272 matches at an average of 29.73 and a strike rate of 132.09. He has hit two centuries besides 47 fifties in the tournament's history. Rohit has hit a whopping 302 sixes in the IPL, second only to Gayle who ended his career with 357 maximums.

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