Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma dismissed for golden duck

Former Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a golden duck in Mumbai's second round Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Uttarakhand. The incident took place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday. Uttarakhand won the toss and chose to field first. Rohit, who opened for Mumbai, was caught out by Jagmohan Nagarkoti off Devendra Singh Bora's bowling on the last delivery of the first over. Here are further details.

Fan reaction Rohit's early dismissal disappoints fans Rohit's early dismissal left fans, who had queued up at the venue since 6:00am IST on Friday, disappointed. Notably, the ongoing tournament is Rohit's last domestic assignment before the India vs New Zealand ODI series, which is scheduled to get underway on January 11. In his first match of this season's Vijay Hazare Trophy against Sikkim, Rohit had scored an explosive century.

Match details Rohit's impressive performance against Sikkim In Mumbai's first match of the season against Sikkim, Rohit had smashed 155 runs off just 94 balls. He hit 18 fours and nine sixes in the innings, leading Mumbai to a comfortable victory. The target of 237 runs was chased down in just 30.3 overs thanks to Rohit's explosive batting. Notably, the match marked Rohit's first Vijay Hazare Trophy appearance in seven years.