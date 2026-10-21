New Zealand vs India ODIs: Rohit Sharma eyes these records

Rohit is currently India's third-highest run-scorer in ODIs.

Across 291 ODIs, the former skipper has scored 12,120 runs at an average of 49.26. His tally includes 35 tons and 63 half-centuries (98 fifty-plus scores).

In the impending series, Rohit could become only the sixth batter with 100 fifty-plus ODI scores.

He could join an elite list of players, including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, and Jacques Kallis.