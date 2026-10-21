New Zealand vs India ODIs: Rohit Sharma eyes these records
What's the story
India's lengthy tour of New Zealand begins with the T20I leg from October 22. After the five-match T20I series, Shubman Gill will take over for the succeeding ODI series. These five ODIs will serve as preparation for several senior players, including Rohit Sharma, ahead of next year's World Cup. The former Indian captain eyes several records in the series.
#1
100 fifty-plus scores
Rohit is currently India's third-highest run-scorer in ODIs.
Across 291 ODIs, the former skipper has scored 12,120 runs at an average of 49.26. His tally includes 35 tons and 63 half-centuries (98 fifty-plus scores).
In the impending series, Rohit could become only the sixth batter with 100 fifty-plus ODI scores.
He could join an elite list of players, including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, and Jacques Kallis.
Information
400-six mark
According to Cricinfo, Rohit already has the most sixes in ODI cricket. With 381 maximums, he tops the list by a mile. The upcoming series could see Rohit become the first batter with 400 ODI sixes.
#3
50 sixes in India-NZ ODIs
Rohit has a decent record against New Zealand in ODIs.
In 34 ODIs, the Indian batter has slammed 1,134 runs at an average of 36.58. The tally includes 2 tons and 6 half-centuries.
Rohit requires one more to complete 50 ODI sixes against the Kiwis. He already has the most maximums in this regard.
Kohli is a distant second with 28 sixes.