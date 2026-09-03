Rohit Sharma can set these records in upcoming WI ODIs 

In a stellar ODI career that began in 2007, Rohit has racked up 11,895 runs from 288 matches (280 innings) at a remarkable average of 48.95.

He is set to become only the third Indian and seventh player overall with 12,000 runs in the format.

Sachin Tendulkar (18,426) and Virat Kohli (14,941) are ahead of Rohit among Indians.