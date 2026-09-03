Rohit Sharma can set these records in upcoming WI ODIs
What's the story
Rohit Sharma's future in international cricket has been making headlines lately. Earlier this year, the former Indian captain shut his detractors by smashing a record-breaking ODI century at Lord's, though in a losing cause. With the ODI World Cup lined up next year, every series is important for Rohit. Here are the records he can set in the upcoming West Indies ODI series.
#1
Rohit eyes 12,000-run mark
In a stellar ODI career that began in 2007, Rohit has racked up 11,895 runs from 288 matches (280 innings) at a remarkable average of 48.95.
He is set to become only the third Indian and seventh player overall with 12,000 runs in the format.
Sachin Tendulkar (18,426) and Virat Kohli (14,941) are ahead of Rohit among Indians.
Information
Second-fastest to 12,000 ODI runs
According to Cricinfo, Rohit could be the second-fastest to 12,000 ODI runs. Kohli currently occupies the top spot, having achieved this in 242 innings. Tendulkar follows him with 300 innings. Rohit has 19 more innings to break Tendulkar's record.
Records
Other notable landmarks Rohit can reach
In the upcoming series against the Windies, Rohit could become the third player with 5,500 runs in home ODIs.
With 5,217 runs, he is behind Tendulkar (6,976), Kohli (6,867), and Ricky Ponting (5,406).
Rohit is also set to complete 10,000 ODI runs as an opener.
The 39-year-old, who currently has 9,865 runs, is behind Tendulkar (15,310), Sanath Jayasuriya (12,740), and Chris Gayle (10,179).