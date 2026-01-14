Rohit Sharma gets to 7,000 ODI runs in Asia: Stats 

Former Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has become only the seventh batter in history to complete 7,000 ODI runs in Asia. He achieved the feat with his fifth run in the second ODI against New Zealand in Rajkot on Wednesday. It must be noted that Rohit has scored over 5,000 runs in home ODIs. Here we look at his stats.

Feat Rohit joins these names Rohit took 162 innings to complete 7,000 ODI runs in Asia, as per ESPNcricinfo. He averages over 49 in the sub-continent as his strike rate is just under 100. The tally includes 39 fifties and 17 hundreds. Sachin Tendulkar (12,067), Virat Kohli (9,100-plus), Sanath Jayasuriya (8,448), Kumar Sangakkara (8,249), Mahela Jayawardene (7,342), and MS Dhoni (7,103) are the other batters in this club.

DYK Over 5,000 runs in home ODIs Over 5,000 of Rohit's ODI runs have come in home ODIs, where he averages 56-plus. He has scored 409 ODI runs in Bangladesh at 34.08. His average goes up to a stunning 62.12 in the UAE, where he boasts 497 runs. His 934 runs in Sri Lanka have come at an average of 31.13. Rohit has scored 116 ODI runs in Pakistan at 29.