'Just the start': Rohit Sharma on India's World Cup-winning streak

Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma has expressed his hope that the country's men's and women's teams will continue their World Cup-winning streak. The statement comes after India's recent victories in the T20 World Cup 2024, Women's ODI World Cup 2025, Champions Trophy 2025, U-19 ODI World Cup 2026, and T20 WC 2026. Rohit was speaking at the launch of Season 4 of the T20 Mumbai League in Mumbai on Saturday.

Past achievements Proud of team's achievements: Rohit Rohit, who captained India to the 2024 T20 WC title and 2025 CT title, said he was proud of the team's performance over the past few years. He also acknowledged the women's team's historic ODI World Cup win in 2025 and their U-19 team's global T20 success that same year. "I am very happy and very proud to see what we have been seeing for the last couple of years now," he said.

Future expectations Hope this is just the start, says Rohit Rohit stressed on the importance of maintaining momentum in cricket, saying both men's and women's teams have it now. "I hope this is just the start," he said, adding that there should be no looking back from here. He also praised those working behind the scenes for their contributions to these successes. "There are so many people behind the scenes who have put in so much hard work into that success," he added.

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