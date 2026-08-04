'Created magic within...': Rohit Sharma hails India's outgoing fielding coach
What's the story
Former India captain Rohit Sharma has bid farewell to the team's outgoing fielding coach, T Dilip. The Hyderabad-based coach joined the Indian team in November 2021 when Rahul Dravid was at the helm. Dilip was instrumental in India's success across formats, including two ICC T20 World Cup victories and an ICC Champions Trophy title win. Here are further details.
Praise
'Wish you all the best, Dilip'
Wishing him all the best for future endeavors, Rohit wrote on his Instagram story, "You are a legend, Dilip guru. You created magic within the group and [you are] a behind-the-scenes workhorse. Best wishes ahead."
Dilip was the only one retained from Dravid's support staff in current head coach Gautam Gambhir's backroom team. He was believed to be retained on Rohit's recommendation.
Innovation
Dilip reflects on his five-year journey with Team India
Dilip was also known for his unique 'Best Fielder' medal ceremony after every match during India's campaign in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup.
The coach reflected on his five-year journey with the team, saying it was hard to find the right words for something that meant so much to him.
He expressed gratitude for being able to contribute as India's fielding coach and said he would cherish these memories forever.
Journey
Dilip replaced R Sridhar in 2021
Dilip took over as India's fielding coach in 2021, replacing R Sridhar. He was added to the support staff of head coach Dravid along with Paras Mhambrey and Vikram Rathour.
Dilip's performance as fielding coach came under fire after Team India dropped a few regulation catches on their recent tours to Ireland and England.
The departures of Dilip and Ryan ten Doeschate are likely to be formalized when the Indian team travels to Sri Lanka early next month.
Replacement
Subhadeep Ghosh to take over as fielding coach
Dilip's farewell note read, "Five years. It's difficult to find the right words for a journey that has meant so much." He thanked the BCCI, Dravid, and Gambhir for trusting him with this role.
He also expressed gratitude toward players like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Virat Kohli, among others, who captained across formats during his tenure.
Subhadeep Ghosh will take over as India's fielding coach ahead of their two-Test tour of Sri Lanka starting August 15.