Subhadeep Ghosh appointed Team India's men's fielding coach: Details
What's the story
Subhadeep Ghosh has been named as the new fielding coach for the Indian men's cricket team. He takes over from T Dilip ahead of India's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka. Ghosh, 57, previously served as the fielding coach for the Indian women's team for two years and was part of their campaigns in the 2022 Women's ODI World Cup and 2023 Women's T20 World Cup.
Background
Ghosh's experience in Indian cricket
Ghosh had also worked with India A and coached Assam's senior men's team.
As a player, he was a right-handed batter who played 17 first-class matches and as many List A games for Assam and Railways.
His extensive experience in Indian cricket makes him a valuable addition to the coaching staff of Team India.
Coaching changes
Changes in Team India's coaching staff
Dilip served as India's men's fielding coach from 2021 until the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
He returned for a one-year stint during India's Test tour of the UK in 2025 but was not given an extension after his contract ended.
Ryan ten Doeschate, India's men's assistant coach, also left his role after a white-ball series in England to join KKR as head of cricket strategy.
Future plans
Ghosh to work under head coach Gautam Gambhir
Ghosh's appointment comes as the BCCI has yet to confirm any other coaching changes.
He will work directly under Gautam Gambhir, the current head coach of Team India.
The first Test against Sri Lanka will be played on August 15 in Galle and the second on August 23 at SSC in Colombo.
Prior to this series, a three-day practice match will be held in Colombo starting August 7.