BCCI decides against India fielding coach T Dilip's contract renewal
What's the story
T Dilip, the current fielding coach of the Indian cricket team, is set to leave his position. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided not to renew his contract. Subhadeep Ghosh from the Centre of Excellence (CoE), who was with Team India as a fielding coach on their recent Zimbabwe tour, is likely to be his successor.
Confirmation
Saikia confirms the end of Dilip's contract
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that Dilip's one-year extension has ended.
"Yes. His (Dilip's) one-year extension has ended," BCCI secretary Saikia told Cricbuzz, confirming the development.
The recent series in England was his last assignment with the Indian team.
This makes him the second member of the Indian team's support staff to leave, after Ryan ten Doeschate resigned from his position as India's assistant coach.
Tenure
Dilip replaced R Sridhar in 2021
Dilip took over as India's fielding coach in 2021, replacing R Sridhar.
He was added to the support staff of head coach Rahul Dravid along with Paras Mhambrey and Vikram Rathour.
The only one retained from Dravid's support staff in current head coach Gautam Gambhir's backroom team, Dilip was kept on Rohit Sharma's recommendation.
He joined Gambhir's support staff in 2024 with a contract until May 2025 but got a temporary extension last year and traveled with Team India to England.
Performance review
Ghosh likely to join Gambhir's support staff
Dilip's performance as fielding coach came under fire after Team India dropped a few regulation catches on their recent tours to Ireland and England.
The departures of Dilip and Ten Doeschate are likely to be formalized when the Indian team travels to Sri Lanka early next month.
Ghosh will join Gambhir's support staff, which already has Sitanshu Kotak (batting coach) and Morne Morkel (bowling coach).