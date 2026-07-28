BCCI decides against India fielding coach T Dilip's contract renewal

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that Dilip's one-year extension has ended.

"Yes. His (Dilip's) one-year extension has ended," BCCI secretary Saikia told Cricbuzz, confirming the development.

The recent series in England was his last assignment with the Indian team.

This makes him the second member of the Indian team's support staff to leave, after Ryan ten Doeschate resigned from his position as India's assistant coach.