Rohit Sharma sets this unwanted ODI record in New Zealand
What's the story
Indian batter Rohit Sharma's poor scores in the recent ODI series against hosts New Zealand have once again put him in the spotlight. The former Indian captain averaged 7.50 in five matches and four innings, his lowest batting average in any bilateral ODI series as an opener (where he opened in over three games). He scored just 30 runs with two ducks in the process.
Series struggle
Series marked by two ducks
Rohit's scores in the series were 0, 23, 0, and 7. The third ODI in Hamilton was washed out.
In the fifth and final ODI at Bay Oval, the 39-year-old was dismissed after flicking a length delivery straight to mid-wicket off Matthew Fisher.
The former Indian skipper was regularly perturbed by seam, swing, and bounce on tough pitches.
Information
New low for Rohit
According to Cricinfo, Rohit recorded his lowest batting average in a bilateral ODI series as an opener (where he opened in more than three games). He opened in three ODIs on the 2010/11 South Africa tour, where he averaged 9.66.
Average breakdown
ODI averages by country
Rohit's ODI batting average by country shows South Africa as his lowest at 19.69 (among nations wherein he played over two matches).
South Africa is followed by New Zealand (29.18) and Sri Lanka (31.13), according to Cricinfo.
Notably, Rohit has staggering averages of 64.12 and 56.66 in England and Australia, respectively.
Future concerns
Questions raised over Rohit's form
Rohit's struggles in New Zealand have raised fresh questions about his form and future in India's ODI set-up.
He didn't look in control of his innings even once on this tour, which is a major concern for India.
The 244-run defeat in the fourth ODI exposed deeper concerns about the team's ability to handle challenging conditions away from home.
In 17 ODIs this year, Rohit has scored 634 runs at 39.62, including an incredible ton at Lord's.