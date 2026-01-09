Rohit Sharma averages 38.32 versus NZ in ODIs: Stats

The Indian cricket team is gearing up for a three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11. Rohit Sharma , who has been in stellar form lately, will enter the series as the top-ranked ODI batter. After a successful outing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and South Africa ODIs last month, the veteran opener now aims to torment the Kiwi bowlers. On this note, let's dissect his ODI stats against NZ.

Record chase 11 50-plus scores against the Kiwis As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit is one of the seven Indians with 1,000-plus runs in ODIs against New Zealand. He has 1,073 runs across 29 innings in this regard at an average of 38.32 (SR: 85.84). The tally includes six fifties and two tons, with his best score being 147. Notably, Rohit needs just three sixes to become the second batter to complete 50 ODI maximums against NZ. He would join Pakistan's Shahid Afridi, who has 50 sixes in this regard.

Home games Average rises to 44.28 in home ODIs Rohit's average against NZ rises to a solid 44.28 when it comes to ODIs played on Indian soil. He boasts 620 runs across 14 innings in this regard at a strike rate of 99.51. Both of Rohit's ODI tons against NZ have come at home (50s: 2). Notably, the veteran batter has been dismissed just once under 10 in a home ODI against NZ.