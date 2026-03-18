IPL: How many times has Sunil Narine dismissed Rohit Sharma?

The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) is just around the corner. Over the years, the cash-rich league has witnessed some enticing and riveting player battles. The one between Mumbai Indians legend Rohit Sharma and Kolkata Knight Riders veteran all-rounder Sunil Narine tops this list. Notably, Narine has dismissed Rohit a whopping eight times in IPL history. Have a look at his matchup.

Battle Rohit vs Narine in IPL As mentioned, Narine has uprooted Rohit as many as eight times, the most a bowler has dismissed a particular batter in the IPL. Notably, there are eight other matchups of seven such dismissals. According to ESPNcricinfo, Rohit has managed just 143 runs in 21 innings against Narine at a strike rate of 106.71. Narine has conceded 2 sixes and 16 fours in this battle.

Venue Dismissals across venues Rohit knows the nitty-gritties of Wankhede Stadium, MI's home ground in the IPL. Despite that, five of the star batter's dismissals against Narine have come at this venue. His average further goes down to 10.40 in this regard. At KKR's home ground, the iconic Eden Gardens, Narine has dismissed Rohit just once.

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