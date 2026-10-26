Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli: Differentiating their leadership styles
What's the story
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will go down as two of India's most successful captains in international cricket. While the highlight of Kohli's captaincy tenure was India's Test success, Rohit led India to two successive ICC titles. Both Rohit (39) and Kohli (37) are now only active in ODI cricket for India. On this note, let's compare their leadership styles.
Player assurance
Rohit's stable approach
Rohit's leadership style is all about giving players a sense of security.
The star opener believes that players perform better when they know they'll get enough chances to prove themselves.
He fielded almost the same team throughout several ICC tournaments like the 2023 ODI World Cup, 2024 T20 World Cup, and the 2025 Champions Trophy.
Notably, India won 23 of the 24 matches combined in these three events.
Strategy shift
Kohli's dynamic 'horses to courses' strategy
Kohli, on the other hand, employed a 'horses to courses' strategy.
He picked teams based on conditions and venues, which has resulted in at least 37 consecutive Tests without a repeat playing XI.
While this method ensures adaptability to different conditions, it also leads to constant changes in the team.
Despite this, India enjoyed a tremendous run in Tests under Kohli.
He took India to 40 wins out of 68 Tests with an incredible winning percentage of 58.82%.
Approach
Kohli was fearless; Rohit more emphatic
Kohli was certainly the driving force behind a major shift in the Test team's mindset.
Earlier, there was a sense of respectful submission, especially while playing overseas.
But under Kohli's leadership, India became not just competitive abroad but expected to win.
Meanwhile, Rohit adopted a more hands-on and supportive style.
His approach focuses on communication and guidance, with an emphasis on keeping teammates motivated.
Despite this calm and supportive demeanor, Rohit wasn't shy of showing frustration when things go wrong on the field.
Legacy
Legacy beyond numbers
Kohli is arguably the most influential figure in Indian cricket history, not just because of his performance but also because he changed mindsets.
In the 2018 Johannesburg Test against South Africa, Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis wanted the game to be called off due to the 'dangerous' nature of the pitch.
However, Kohli insisted on continuing despite his team being 0-2 down.
India later won the game by 63 runs. This triumph was another statement of Kohli's mindset.
Selfless
Rohit was known for his selflessness, brilliant strategies
Meanwhile, Rohit's brilliant strategies in crunch situations made the cricket world draw parallels with MS Dhoni's leadership styles.
His decision-making was pivotal in India's comeback-from-behind win in the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa.
Rohit also inspired the team with his selflessness.
His aggressive powerplay batting in the 2023 World Cup helped India get great starts but restricted the batter from registering big scores.
The talisman even dropped himself for the final Test of the 204-25 Test series in Australia.
Numbers
What do the numbers say?
Under Kohli, India won 40 of 68 Tests with his win percentage being 58.82%.
Meanwhile, Rohit captained India in 24 Tests, resulting in 12 wins and a win percentage of 50%.
In ODIs, India won 65 out of 95 ODIs under Kohli at a win percentage of 68.42%.
Captain Rohit's win percentage in this regard was a bit higher (74). India won 42 of the 56 ODIs under him.
Kohli led in 50 T20Is, winning 32 of them (including two Super Over results)
Meanwhile, Rohit signed off with 50 wins as a captain across 62 T20Is.