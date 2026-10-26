Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli: Differentiating their leadership styles 

Rohit's leadership style is all about giving players a sense of security.

The star opener believes that players perform better when they know they'll get enough chances to prove themselves.

He fielded almost the same team throughout several ICC tournaments like the 2023 ODI World Cup, 2024 T20 World Cup, and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Notably, India won 23 of the 24 matches combined in these three events.