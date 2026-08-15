Cristian Romero bids farewell to Tottenham after Atletico Madrid move
What's the story
Cristian Romero, the Argentine center-back, has bid farewell to Tottenham Hotspur after a five-year stint. The player has now signed a five-year deal with La Liga side Atletico Madrid for £34.2 million. Romero's last appearance for Spurs was against Sunderland in April, where he suffered a knee injury that kept him out of the final six Premier League games of the season.
Controversy
Romero faced backlash for Argentina visit during Spurs's relegation battle
Romero's decision to travel to Argentina for Belgrano's Primera Division Apertura final during Spurs's relegation battle drew criticism from fans.
However, he returned in time for Spurs's crucial 1-0 win over Everton, which ensured their survival in the Premier League.
"I know I wasn't perfect," Romero said on X, adding that he always gave his all for the club.
"But one thing gives me peace: I always gave everything. I defended this shirt with pride and with all my heart."
Career highlights
The Argentine defender made 156 appearances for Spurs
Romero joined Spurs from Atalanta in 2021 and quickly became a key player in their defense, making 156 appearances.
He went on to score 13 goals. 123 of his appearances came in the Premier League (G11 A2).
His most memorable moment came when he helped the club win their first trophy in 17 years by defeating Manchester United in the 2025 UEFA Europa League final.
"When I arrived, I had a clear dream: to leave my name in this club's history," Romero said.
Departure note
Romero expresses his gratitude
In his farewell message, Romero expressed his gratitude to the club and its supporters.
"I'm leaving the club, but a part of my heart will always remain here," he said. "Once I was one of you. Today, I leave as one of you forever."
The defender has now officially signed with Atletico Madrid for £34.2m, as mentioned.
As per Sky Sports News, Spurs retain a 15 per cent sell-on clause as part of the deal.
Romero Spurs contract was due to run until the summer of 2029.
Twitter Post
Welcome!
¡Bienvenido, Cristian 'Cuti' Romero! 🔴⚪— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) August 15, 2026
Acuerdo con el Tottenham Hotspur para el traspaso del defensa internacional argentino, quien firma por nuestro club hasta 2031.
➡️ https://t.co/38a4bw3DBW pic.twitter.com/8yapwP9UBH
Twitter Post
Medical done!
Cristian Romero superó el reconocimiento médico en el Centro de Medicina Deportiva de Alto Rendimiento @cm_invictum del Hospital Universitario @Vithas Madrid Arturo Soria 🩺 pic.twitter.com/G0Sqaq5LS4— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) August 15, 2026