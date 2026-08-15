Cristian Romero bids farewell to Tottenham after Atletico Madrid move

Romero's decision to travel to Argentina for Belgrano's Primera Division Apertura final during Spurs's relegation battle drew criticism from fans.

However, he returned in time for Spurs's crucial 1-0 win over Everton, which ensured their survival in the Premier League.

"I know I wasn't perfect," Romero said on X, adding that he always gave his all for the club.

"But one thing gives me peace: I always gave everything. I defended this shirt with pride and with all my heart."