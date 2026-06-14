Powell went past Nicholas Pooran's tally (Image Source: X/@cricketcomau)

Rovman Powell becomes West Indies's highest run-scorer in T20Is

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:58 am Jun 14, 202609:58 am

What's the story

Rovman Powell has surpassed Nicholas Pooran to become the highest run-scorer for West Indies in T20 Internationals. The explosive batsman achieved this milestone during the second T20I against Sri Lanka at Sabina Park in Jamaica on June 14. Although he did not score a half-century, Powell's innings of 43 runs off just 26 balls was enough to take him past Pooran's tally. Here are further details.