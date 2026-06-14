Rovman Powell becomes West Indies's highest run-scorer in T20Is
What's the story
Rovman Powell has surpassed Nicholas Pooran to become the highest run-scorer for West Indies in T20 Internationals. The explosive batsman achieved this milestone during the second T20I against Sri Lanka at Sabina Park in Jamaica on June 14. Although he did not score a half-century, Powell's innings of 43 runs off just 26 balls was enough to take him past Pooran's tally. Here are further details.
Record-breaking feat
Powell surpasses Pooran's tally
Playing his 119th T20I match as per ESPNcricinfo, Powell has now scored a total of 2,314 runs at 26.29. This puts him ahead of former captain and batsman Pooran, who finished his T20I career with 2,275 runs across 106 matches. Meanwhile, Powell's tally includes 10 fifties and a hundred. He is also the only batter with 150-plus T20I sixes for WI (153).