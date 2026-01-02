Manchester United unlikely to make January signings, says Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim, the head coach of Manchester United , has confirmed that the club does not plan to make any major signings during the January transfer window. Despite a string of injuries and a disappointing 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Amorim remains confident about Man United's performance in the latter half of the season. Here's what the manager said at a press conference ahead of his side's clash against Leeds United on Sunday.

Confidence amid adversity Amorim remains confident despite transfer window limitations "The transfer window is not going to change. We have no conversations in this moment to have any change in the squad," Amorim told reporters on Friday. He emphasized that there is a process and an idea that will continue despite the current challenges. Man United are currently sixth in the Premier League table, just three points behind Liverpool for the final Champions League spot.

Transfer speculation Man United's transfer interests and player departures Despite Amorim's comments downplaying January activity, speculation about transfers is likely to continue. United were linked with Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo. However, Semenyo is set to join Manchester City instead. Other players such as Joshua Zirkzee and Kobbie Mainoo have also been linked with a January exit from the club. However, with injuries and players missing due to AFCON duty, the club might not look to send players on loan.

Injury impact Man United's injury woes ahead of Leeds clash As Man United prepare for their next match against Leeds, they are likely to be without eight players due to injuries. This includes skipper Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, and Mainoo. Defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire have also been absent from recent games. Amorim said he doesn't expect anyone to recover before the game but will assess the situation after one more training session.