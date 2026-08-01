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Home / News / Sports News / CWG: Neeraj Chopra stunned by this former Sri Lankan pacer 
CWG: Neeraj Chopra stunned by this former Sri Lankan pacer 
Pathirage's winning throw was 89.75m

CWG: Neeraj Chopra stunned by this former Sri Lankan pacer 

By Gaurav Tripathi
Aug 01, 2026
11:31 am
What's the story

Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage has stunned the world by winning gold in men's javelin throw at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. He achieved this feat with a massive throw of 89.75m, beating India's double Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra and other top athletes like world champion Keshorn Walcott, reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem, and former world champion Anderson Peters.

Gold secured

Pathirage clinches gold with a single legal throw

The competition was fierce, but Pathirage's single legal throw was enough to clinch the gold medal.

Neeraj bagged silver with a best throw of 85.83m while his compatriot Yashvir Singh won bronze with a personal-best effort of 85.41m.

Despite the tough conditions, Pathirage proved his mettle by defeating some of the world's best javelin throwers in this event.

Javelin expertise

Pathirage's dominance in javelin throw

Pathirage is widely regarded as one of the best javelin throwers in the world.

He holds a world-leading mark of 92.62m and has dominated most tournaments he has participated in.

At the Rome Diamond League earlier this season, he became the first javelin thrower to breach the 90m mark in 2026 with an incredible throw of 92.62m, setting a new meet record and national record for Sri Lanka.

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Career transition

From medium pacer to world-class javelin thrower

A former medium pacer, Pathirage switched to javelin under the guidance of coach Tony Prasanna.

He was a promising fast bowler in his teenage years, regularly clocking around 130km/h and once touching 134km/h in the Under-18 category.

Unlike former Sri Lankan javelin thrower Sumedha Ranasinghe, who struggled to maintain standards after crossing the 85m mark, Pathirage has been consistent at the highest level, clearing the 82m mark 13 times during the 2025 season.

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