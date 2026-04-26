Ruturaj Gaikwad completes 100 IPL sixes, enters elite CSK club 

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has completed 100 sixes in the Indian Premier League. The star opener reached the milestone with his third maximum in the IPL 2026 affair against Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. As Gaikwad has not represented any other IPL franchise other than CSK, he became the fourth batter to complete 100 sixes for the five-time champions.

Stats A look at Gaikwad's stellar numbers Gaikwad's IPL journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. He took 79 matches to complete a century of sixes for the Super Kings, as per ESPNcricinfo. Overall, he has raced past 2,640 runs in the league at an impressive average of 38-plus and a strike rate of 135-plus. His record includes two centuries and 20 fifties, with his highest score being an unbeaten 108.

Club Gaikwad joins these names As mentioned, Gaikwad is now among just the four batters with 100-plus IPL sixes in CSK colors. He has joined MS Dhoni (234), Suresh Raina (180), and Shivam Dube (105) in this illustrious club. Meanwhile, Gaikwad is also CSK's fourth-highest run-getter in the league. The only batters ahead of him are Dhoni (4,865), Raina (4,687), and Faf du Plessis (2,721).

Advertisement

Impact Gaikwad's contributions to CSK's success Since joining CSK in 2020, Gaikwad has been a key player for the team. His standout season was in 2021 when he scored 635 runs at an average of 45.35 and a strike rate of 136.26, winning the 'Orange Cap' for most runs and leading his team to their fourth IPL title. 2023 was another season that saw him compile over 500 runs (590).