How Ruturaj Gaikwad has fared in 50-over cricket since 2025

Star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad was left out of India's squad for the impending three-match ODI series against New Zealand , starting January 11. Gaikwad's name was omitted despite his fine form in 50-over cricket over the past 12 months. The 28-year-old recently slammed his maiden ODI century and followed it up with two 50-plus scores in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Numbers His numbers since January 2025 According to Cricbuzz, Gaikwad has played 12 List A innings since the start of 2025. He has slammed 592 runs at an average of nearly 60 in these matches. While Gaikwad's strike rate in this period reads 103.85, his tally includes 3 tons and 2 half-centuries. One of his tons came against South Africa A in the unofficial ODI.

Century Maiden ODI century for Gaikwad Before his eighth ODI for Team India, Gaikwad had 123 runs at an average of 17.57 (50s: 1). Last month, the 2nd ODI against South Africa in Raipur saw the Indian batter slam his maiden century in the format. Gaikwad, who earlier struggled at No. 4, made a statement with a century stand with Virat Kohli. He scored an 83-ball 105.

Information Second-fastest ODI ton for India against SA According to Cricbuzz, Gaikwad now has the second-fastest ton for India against South Africa in ODI cricket (77 balls). He is only behind former batter Yusuf Pathan, who reached the landmark off 68 balls in Centurion in 2011.