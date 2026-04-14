Ruturaj Gaikwad is struggling in IPL 2026 season: Stats
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's poor form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season continued. The senior opener fell for just 7 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. With his dismissal, CSK were reduced to 25/1 after being asked to bat first. Here we decode the performance of Gaikwad in IPL 2026.
Information
An attempted slog sweep results in his dismissal
KKR spinner Anukul Roy dismissed Gaikwad in the 3rd over. Gaikwad looked to go big with the slog sweep against a fuller ball as he failed to get any elevation. Gaikwad reached out for the ball and picked the deep mid-wicket fielder.
IPL 2026
An average worth 12.60, strike rate reads 105
From 5 matches this season, Gaikwad owns a paltry 63 runs at an average of 12.60. His strike rate reads 105. The CSK skipper has hit a solitary six in addition to 5 fours. He has faced 60 deliveries across these 5 games. His scores in IPL 2026 read: 6, 28, 7, 15 and 7.