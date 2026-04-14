The senior opener fell for just 7 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (Image Source: X/@IPL)

Ruturaj Gaikwad is struggling in IPL 2026 season: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:21 pm Apr 14, 202609:21 pm

What's the story

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's poor form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season continued. The senior opener fell for just 7 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. With his dismissal, CSK were reduced to 25/1 after being asked to bat first. Here we decode the performance of Gaikwad in IPL 2026.