Ruturaj Gaikwad slams ton in 100th List A game: Stats
What's the story
Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrated his 100th List A game with a magnificent ton. The 29-year-old reached the mark playing for India A against Sri Lanka A in the Tri-Nation A Series in Dambulla. Gaikwad led India A's recovery after they were down to 16/2, electing to bat. He added 50-plus stands with Priyansh Arya and skipper Tilak Varma, getting India A past 200.
Knock
Gaikwad leads charge with Tilak
Despite a positive start, India A lost Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prabhsimran Singh in successive overs. Gaikwad, who came in at No. 4, steadied the ship with Priyansh Arya. However, Arya's run-out in the 13th over left the visitors reeling at 69/3. Gaikwad then joined forces with Tilak, denying SL A another wicket in the second powerplay. The former reached his ton off 112 balls in the 44th over.
Information
Gaikwad falls for 101
Right after completing his century, Gaikwad fell to Wanuja Sahan, who broke his 150-run stand with Tilak. Gaikwad departed for 101 off 114 balls, a knock studded with 6 fours and 3 sixes. India eventually racked up 277/6 in 50 overs.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
As per ESPNcricinfo, this was Gaikwad's 21st century in List A cricket. He also owns 19 half-centuries. Playing his 100th 50-over game, the Indian batter raced past 5,100 runs with an incredible average of over 59. His strike rate is over 100. Gaikwad also owns 228 runs from nine ODIs at 28.50 for India. His tally includes a ton and a fifty.