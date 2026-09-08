US Open: Elena Rybakina crushes Naomi Osaka, reaches quarter-finals
What's the story
Elena Rybakina, the second seed in the tournament, has advanced to the quarter-finals of the US Open after a stunning victory over former champion Naomi Osaka. The match was held at Flushing Meadows on Monday. Rybakina, who won Wimbledon in 2022 and this year's Australian Open, dominated Osaka with a straight-set win of 6-1, 6-4. Here are further details.
Ranking implications
Rybakina's path to the top
Rybakina's victory over Osaka has set up a quarter-final clash with Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen.
The win also brings the Kazakh player one step closer to her first-ever world number one ranking.
The match against Zheng will be crucial for Rybakina as she aims to add another Grand Slam title to her name and reach the top of the women's tennis rankings.
Match details
Rybakina dominates the match
Rybakina took just 22 minutes to win the first set against Osaka, converting two of her three break-point opportunities.
She sealed the set with a powerful serve, leaving the two-time New York champion on the ropes at Louis Armstrong Stadium.
Despite showing some resistance in the second set, Osaka was unable to withstand Rybakina's relentless pressure and deep groundstrokes.
Other matches
Other quarter-final updates
In other quarter-final matches, Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen staged a stunning comeback to beat six-time major winner Iga Swiatek.
The Chinese player is the first qualifier since Emma Raducanu in 2021 to reach the women's draw quarter-finals.
Meanwhile, Mirra Andreeva defeated Anastasia Potapova 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 despite her opponent going down injured in the last game of their match.
Stats
Here are the match stats
Rybakina recorded as many as seven aces while Osaka managed just a couple.
The Kazakhstani star had a win percentage of 87 on her first serve and 53 on her second.
Osaka was dented by five double-faults while Rybakina secured three of her eight break points.
The latter overall finished the game with 60 points, 19 more than Osaka's tally.
Feats
Rybakina records these feats
Rybakina has a win rate of 61.2% against opponents who have held the World No. 1 ranking, as per Opta.
Only Serena Williams (72.9), Iga Swiatek (71), and Martina Navratilova (62.2) have a better win rate in this regard since 1975 (minimum 25 matches).
Rybakina also became just the fourth active player to reach the quarter-final at all four Grand Slams without conceding a set en route.
The Kazakhstan star reached her maiden quarters at the US Open.