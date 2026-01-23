South Africa add Rickelton, Stubbs to T20 World Cup squad

South Africa have made two changes to their 2026 ICC T20 World Cup squad, adding Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs. The duo replaces Tony de Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira, who are both injured. De Zorzi is yet to recover from a hamstring tear he suffered in December while playing in India, while Ferreira fractured his shoulder during an SA20 match. Here are further details.

Fitness issues South Africa's injury concerns ahead of T20 World Cup South Africa are also concerned about the fitness of David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, and Dewald Brevis. Miller won't play in the Eliminator match for Paarl Royals against Joburg Super Kings after suffering an adductor injury in his last league match. He will miss next week's T20Is against West Indies and needs to pass a fitness test before South Africa's departure for the T20 World Cup in early February.

Squad changes South Africa's squad adjustments for T20 World Cup If Miller's replacement is needed, Rubin Hermann could be an option after being named in the side to face West Indies. While Cricket South Africa's board has faced challenges with transformation targets, they preferred Rickelton over Hendricks due to his impressive SA20 performance with 337 runs at 42.12 and a strike rate of 156.01. Though Stubbs's strike rate of 119.44 in the ongoing SA20 has raised questions, he averages 50-plus while striking at 190-plus in the last two IPL seasons.

Transformation targets South Africa's transformation targets and T20 World Cup squad Cricket South Africa (CSA) has self-imposed targets to field six players of color, including two black Africans, on average over a season. However, in 2025, several players of color were injured for parts of the year. This led to public outcry when South Africa's T20 World Cup squad featured just one Black African player.

Denial South African sports ministry denies involvement in squad selection The South African sports ministry has denied any involvement in the CSA's squad selection with transformation targets in mind. A spokesperson said, "The assertion that Cricket South Africa was pressured by the Minister of Sport or any government authority regarding team selection is categorically false." They added that CSA's selection processes are independent and fully compliant with ICC regulations.