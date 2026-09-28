Will Anrich Nortje return to Test cricket? Details here

Injuries and fitness issues have constantly perturbed Nortje throughout his career.

His last Test for the Proteas was in February 2023, against the West Indies in Centurion. That was also his last First-Class match.

As of now, the right-arm speedster has taken 70 wickets from 19 Tests at an average of 26.71. In 67 FC games, he owns 234 wickets at an average of 26.17.