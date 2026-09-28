Will Anrich Nortje return to Test cricket? Details here
What's the story
South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje could be in line for his first Test since February 2023. Nortje, among the fastest bowlers across formats, was included in an 18-member preliminary squad announced by Cricket South Africa (CSA) for the three-match Test against Australia. The team will assemble on October 1 in Durban, ahead of the series, starting October 9.
Return
Return to Tests
Injuries and fitness issues have constantly perturbed Nortje throughout his career.
His last Test for the Proteas was in February 2023, against the West Indies in Centurion. That was also his last First-Class match.
As of now, the right-arm speedster has taken 70 wickets from 19 Tests at an average of 26.71. In 67 FC games, he owns 234 wickets at an average of 26.17.
Uncertainty
What about Kagiso Rabada?
While Nortje's inclusion is a positive development, the status of Kagiso Rabada remains unclear.
He is one of the seven fast bowlers in the preliminary squad, along with Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka, Ottneil Baartman and Lutho Sipamla. However, all five are dealing with hamstring injuries.
This has led to a larger bowling group being named for the series against Australia.
Strategy
Having larger bowling group gives flexibility: Conrad
CSA's release quoted South Africa's coach Shukri Conrad as saying, "Having a larger bowling group gives us the flexibility to cover all bases."
He further added that they have different options across the squad and the next week will help them determine which combinations are best suited to the conditions.
This strategy is especially important given Rabada's uncertain status for selection.
Information
South Africa preliminary Test squad
South Africa preliminary Test squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, and Kyle Verreynne.