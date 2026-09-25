Marco Jansen's one-handed catch vs Australia sets internet ablaze: Watch

The stunning catch took place in the 37th over of Australia's innings. Renshaw went for an aggressive pull shot off a short ball from Gerald Coetzee.

Jansen, who was fielding at deep square leg, ran toward the boundary and dived full-length to take a spectacular one-handed catch just before it hit the ground.

The towering all-rounder's effort was nothing short of extraordinary, leaving fans and cricket enthusiasts stunned on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter).