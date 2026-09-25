Marco Jansen's one-handed catch vs Australia sets internet ablaze: Watch
What's the story
South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen has left cricket fans in awe with his incredible one-handed catch to dismiss Australian batter Matt Renshaw. The jaw-dropping moment came during the first ODI of a three-match series at Kingsmead, Durban. While South Africa won the match by 67 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the series, it was Jansen's athleticism that stole the show.
Catch details
Renshaw caught by a stunning 1-handed effort from Jansen
The stunning catch took place in the 37th over of Australia's innings. Renshaw went for an aggressive pull shot off a short ball from Gerald Coetzee.
Jansen, who was fielding at deep square leg, ran toward the boundary and dived full-length to take a spectacular one-handed catch just before it hit the ground.
The towering all-rounder's effort was nothing short of extraordinary, leaving fans and cricket enthusiasts stunned on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter).
Match contribution
Jansen's all-round show helps SA win
In addition to his stunning catch, Jansen also made a significant contribution with the bat, scoring 75 runs.
His all-round performance helped South Africa post a total of 297/8 in their allotted 50 overs.
The Proteas bowling attack then bundled out Australia for just 230 runs in 41.1 overs, with Keshav Maharaj leading the charge with impressive figures of 4/20 in 9.2 overs.
Online reactions
'Catch of the decade' goes viral on social media
Jansen's incredible catch has taken social media by storm, with fans calling it 'one of the best catches' they had ever seen. Some even dubbed it 'the catch of the decade.'
However, a few fans compared his effort to other memorable catches in cricket history, including one by former New Zealand batter Matthew Sinclair.
Twitter Post
Here is the video!
What a catch Marco🥶🔥— Jumbo Jansen (@hrmnpbks) September 24, 2026
Batting🔥
Bowling🔥
Fielding 🔥
Generational Talent♨️ pic.twitter.com/kQHKZXhPwC