US Open: Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka begins title defense strongly
What's the story
Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka started her US Open title defense on a strong note, defeating Camila Osorio in straight sets. The match, which lasted for an hour and 27 minutes, ended with scores of 6-2, 6-4 in favor of the top seed. Despite some inconsistent moments and a series of unforced errors, Sabalenka managed to secure her place in the second round.
Form concerns
Slump in Sabalenka's form
Since winning the Sunshine Double in March, Sabalenka's grip on the WTA Tour has loosened.
She hasn't reached a final since Miami and has lost several matches from winning positions.
Her most recent defeat came against Sara Bejlek in the Cincinnati Open fourth round after leading 5-1 in the first-set tiebreak and 4-1 in the second set.
Ranking risk
Threat to Sabalenka's No. 1 ranking
Sabalenka's 97-week reign as World No. 1 is under threat at this US Open.
If she fails to defend her title in Flushing Meadows, she will lose her top spot and could drop as low as No. 4.
This would also mark the first time since 2022 that Sabalenka wouldn't have a Grand Slam trophy in her cabinet for the season.
Match analysis
Sabalenka shows mixed performance against Osorio
In her match against Osorio, Sabalenka showed visible signs of frustration at times. She committed 23 unforced errors, including four double faults.
However, she was able to counterbalance them with 32 winners, winning her 24th consecutive first-round match at a major tournament.
The streak dates back to her first-round loss to Carla Suarez Navarro in the 2020 Australian Open.
Numbers
35-6 win-loss record at US Open for Sabalenka
Sabalenka has entered the 2026 US Open tournament as a two-time defending champion.
She collected titles here in 2024 and 2025. Notably, she was also a runner-up here in 2023 and a two-time semi-finalist in 2021 and 2022 respectively.
Sabalenka has played 41 US Open women's singles matches. She owns a 35-6 win-loss record.
Information
Her overall stats at Grand Slams
Overall at Grand Slams, Sabalenka has a 114-29 win-loss record. She is a four-time Grand Slam champion (also 2 Australian Open honors). Sabalenka has reached finals at Grand Slams on 8 occasions. She owns a 4-4 win-loss record.
Records
Records made by Sabalenka
As mentioned, Sabalenka claimed her 35th win at the US Open. As per Opta, she has surpassed her wins tally at the Australian Open (34) and is now the most successful in her career at a single WTA-level event.
Sabalenka is the third active player to win the First Round in all her first nine main draw appearances at the US Open along with the Williams sisters.