Decoding Sachin Tendulkar vs Brian Lara's numbers behind the rivalry

Sachin remains the highest run-scorer in Test cricket.

In 200 matches (329 innings), the Master Blaster smashed a whopping 15,921 runs at 53.78.

Sachin also boasts of the most number of centuries (51) besides hitting 68 fifties (2nd-highest).

Lara finished his career with 11,953 runs from 131 matches (232 innings).

He averaged 52.88 and hammered 34 hundreds (50s: 48).