Decoding Sachin Tendulkar vs Brian Lara's numbers behind the rivalry
What's the story
Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara defined a golden era of batting. Their contrasting styles, remarkable consistency, and ability to dominate world-class attacks fueled endless comparisons. Beyond statistics, their rivalry captured the imagination of cricket fans worldwide, turning every milestone and masterful innings into another chapter in the debate over two of the greatest batsmen of their generation. We decode the numbers behind the rivalry.
Tests
Sachin dominated the runs chart and centuries in Tests
Sachin remains the highest run-scorer in Test cricket.
In 200 matches (329 innings), the Master Blaster smashed a whopping 15,921 runs at 53.78.
Sachin also boasts of the most number of centuries (51) besides hitting 68 fifties (2nd-highest).
Lara finished his career with 11,953 runs from 131 matches (232 innings).
He averaged 52.88 and hammered 34 hundreds (50s: 48).
Marathon man
Lara hammered 400*, 375 and 7 double hundreds
Lara holds the highest score in Tests. He smashed 400* versus England at St John's in 2004.
He is the only player with a score of 400-plus.
Meanwhile, Lara also hit 375 versus England at St John's in 1994. It remains the 3rd-highest score.
Lara also hit seven double hundreds in his career.
Information
Sachin managed to slam six double hundreds
Unlike Lara, Sachin only managed to record a total of six double centuries with a best score of 248* versus Bangladesh in Dhaka, 2004. Notably, his next best score was an unbeaten 241 versus Australia in Sydney, 2004.
ODIs
Sachin remains the undisputed ODI king
Sachin is the undisputed king of ODIs. He is the top scorer with 18,426 runs from 463 matches (452 innings) at 44.83.
He clocked a total of 49 hundreds and 96 fifties.
On the other hand, Lara played 299 ODIs and managed 10,405 runs at 40.48.
He hit 19 tons and a total of 63 fifties.
World Cup
Sachin dominated the World Cup and won one title
When it comes to the ICC Cricket World Cup, Sachin played 45 matches (highest) and scored a tally of 2,278 runs at 56.95 (highest).
His 21 fifty-plus scores remain the highest. Sachin managed 6 tons and 15 fifties.
He won the 2011 World Cup with India.
Lara managed 1,225 runs from 34 World Cup games at 42.24. He managed two tons and 7 fifties.