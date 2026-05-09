Sai Sudharsan slams his 5th fifty-plus score of IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Sai Sudharsan continued his rich vein of form in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The opener hit a sublime 36-ball 55 versus Rajasthan Royals in Match 52 at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday. He was part of a 118-run opening stand alongside Shubman Gill after RR elected to bowl. Here are further details.

Knock A solid effort from Sudharsan Sudharsan dispatched Jofra Archer for a four off the 1st ball. In the 3rd over, Brijesh Sharma was hit for a four and a six. Tushar Deshpande was punished as well before another four came off Brijesh's bowling. In the 9th over, GT surpassed 100 and Sudharsan too completed his fifty. Yash Raj Punja dismissed Sudharsan in the 11th over to break the partnership.

Information Sudharsan races to 440 runs in IPL 2026 From 11 matches this season, Sudharsan has raced to 440 runs at an average of 40. He hit his 5th fifty-plus score of the season. The tally includes 4 fifties and a ton. His strike rate is 157.70.

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Numbers 16th IPL fifty for Sudharsan; 3rd against RR Sudharsan's knock was laced with 2 sixes and 6 fours. He now owns 2,233 runs in the IPL from 51 games at 47.51. This was his 16th fifty (100s: 3). His strike rate is 148.07. As per ESPNcricinfo, in six matches against the Royals, Sudharsan has amassed 304 runs at 50.66. He hit his 3rd fifty against RR.

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Information 19th T20 fifty from the southpaw's blade Playing his 77th T20 match, Sudharsan has got to 2,903 runs at 42.69. This was his 19th T20 fifty (100s: 4). His strike rate reads 141.6. He is closing in on 300 fours (292).

Partnership 9th century-plus stand for Sudharsan and Gill This was Sudharsan and Gill's 9th century-plus stand in the IPL. The pair equaled Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle's tally of 9 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Most centuries stands in the IPL (any wicket) 10 - Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers (RCB) 9 - Virat Kohli & Chris Gayle (RCB) 9 - Sai Sudharsan & Shubman Gill (GT)*