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Home / News / Sports News / Sai Sudharsan slams 57 in his 50th IPL outing: Stats
Sai Sudharsan slams 57 in his 50th IPL outing: Stats
Sudharsan shone for GT (Image Source: X/@IPL)

Sai Sudharsan slams 57 in his 50th IPL outing: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha
May 04, 2026
12:24 am
What's the story

Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in Match 46 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The victory was led by Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar. Sudharsan was crucial with his knock of 57. Sundar hit an unbeaten 40 as GT won by 4 wickets. Notably, this was Sudharsan's 50th IPL game and he played a match-winning knock.

Chase details

Sudharsan makes his presence felt

In their chase of 164, GT lost Shubman Gill early to Arshdeep Singh. However, Sudharsan and Jos Buttler steadied the innings with a 53-run partnership. Sudharsan then added 25 runs with debutant Nishant Sindhu and another 30 alongside Sundar. However, he was dismissed after a well made 41-ball 57. Vijaykumar Vyshak dismissed the opening batsman in the 15th over with GT being 124/4.

Runs

15th IPL fifty for Sudharsan

Sudharsan's 57 came off 41 balls. He hit 5 fours and a six. The southpaw now owns 385 runs from 10 IPL games this season. He slammed his 4th fifty-plus score (50s: 3, 100s: 1). This was Sudharsan's 50th IPL game. He owns 2,178 runs at 47.34. His strike rate is 147.96. This was his 15th fifty in the IPL (100s: 3). In 8 games versus PBKS, he owns 327 runs at 46.71 (50s: 3).

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Information

18th fifty in T20s

Sudharsan also clocked his 18th fifty in T20s (100s: 4). As per ESPNcricinfo, from 76 matches, the southpaw owns 2,848 runs at an average of 42.5. His strike rate is 141.41.

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