Saim Ayub released from Pakistan's ODI squad: Here's why
What's the story
Pakistan's left-handed opener Saim Ayub has been released from the ODI squad for the ongoing tri-series at home. The decision comes after a poor run with the bat, where Ayub managed scores of just 6, 8, and 7 in his three innings. He currently averages 40.63 in the format. According to a release from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ayub had requested to return to domestic cricket and work on his form.
Player's decision
PCB backs Ayub's decision
The PCB confirmed that Ayub had expressed his desire to return to domestic cricket after a conversation with head coach Mike Hesson.
The board said, "After a conversation with the head coach, Saim requested to return to domestic cricket to work on his batting form and regain confidence."
They also supported his decision as he looks forward to addressing these issues before returning for international duty.
Squad change
Sahibzada Farhan replaces Ayub
In light of Ayub's departure, Sahibzada Farhan has been named as his replacement for the remaining games of the tri-series.
Farhan has had an incredible run in the shortest format, also becoming the side's captain. He also featured in the Australia ODI series earlier this year.
As of now, Farhan has scored 101 runs from six ODIs at 16.83.
Tournament performance
Shadab's maiden ton helps Pakistan beat England
Pakistan's unbeaten run in the tri-series was highlighted by a thrilling win over England in Lahore.
All-rounder Shadab Khan was the star, scoring his maiden ton to help Pakistan chase down 242 at Gaddafi Stadium.
He returned unbeaten on 113 (96), having shared an unbroken partnership for the last wicket with Haris Rauf. Notably, Pakistan were 154/9 at one point.
Match details
Pakistan remain unbeaten in the tri-series
Pakistan started their tri-series campaign with a 37-run win over Sri Lanka after scoring 305 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
They then defeated England by 87 runs at the same venue, having posted 302/9 a few days earlier.
These victories have kept Pakistan unbeaten in the tournament and ensured their place in the final.