Liverpool's Mohamed Salah to miss Brighton clash: Here's why

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has confirmed that Mohamed Salah will miss the upcoming match against Brighton due to a muscle injury. The news comes after Salah was substituted in the second half of Liverpool's midweek victory over Galatasaray in the Champions League. Despite his early exit, Salah had a stellar performance, contributing with a goal and an assist in Liverpool's 4-0 win at Anfield.

Injury status Slot provides update on Salah's injury Ahead of the Brighton clash, Slot gave an update on Salah's fitness. "Unusual [he is injured], I think you expect the outcome so he is not available for tomorrow," he said at a press conference. "Good thing for Liverpool is we go to international break, bad news for Egypt, he can't go there." The manager also expressed hope that Salah could recover faster than other players due to his exceptional care of his body.

Performance analysis Praise for Salah from Slot Discussing Salah's performance against Galatasaray, Slot said: "His (Salah's) first half was not too bad, whole team played well." He emphasized that individual players shine when the team performs well. The manager also praised Salah for his ability to handle pressure situations with age, saying he has always been good at this throughout his career. Slot later confirmed that Salah's problem is a muscle issue.

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