Sam Curran surpasses 6,000 runs in T20 cricket: Key stats

Curran came to bat when MI London were 36/2 after 23 balls.

Curran went on to add three crucial stands worth 34, 29 and 45 alongside Will Jacks, Ollie Pope and Sikandar Raza respectively.

Curran showed his experience and played a fine hand.

He was dismissed off the final ball in the innings. Lewis Gregory dismissed Curran, who smashed four fours and five sixes.