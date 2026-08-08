Sam Curran surpasses 6,000 runs in T20 cricket: Key stats
What's the story
England all-rounder Sam Curran has attained a new milestone in T20 cricket. Curran has surpassed the mark of 6,000 runs in the format. He attained the milestone with his 33rd run for MI London versus Trent Rockets in Match 25 of The Hundred 2026 season on Saturday. Curran scored a fine 46-ball 72 as MI London managed 147/7 off 100 balls at Kennington Oval.
Knock
Curran shines for MI London
Curran came to bat when MI London were 36/2 after 23 balls.
Curran went on to add three crucial stands worth 34, 29 and 45 alongside Will Jacks, Ollie Pope and Sikandar Raza respectively.
Curran showed his experience and played a fine hand.
He was dismissed off the final ball in the innings. Lewis Gregory dismissed Curran, who smashed four fours and five sixes.
Numbers
36th T20 fifty for Curran
Curran's 72 saw him race to a tally of 6,039 runs from 348 matches (288 innings).
As per Cricinfo, Curran slammed his 36th fifty (100s: 1).
He averages 26.6 and his strike rate reads 156.52.
He has smoked 288 sixes and 433 fours.
From 43 Men's Hundred matches, Curran has amassed 975 runs at 28.67. He slammed his 7th fifty (SR: 149.53).
Do you know?
Over 300 wickets for Curran in 20 overs cricket
Besides the 6,000-run milestone, Curran also owns over 300 scalps in the 20-over format. Across 323 innings, he owns 323 wickets at 28.06. He has four five-wicket hauls and five four-fers.