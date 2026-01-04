ILT20, Sam Curran hammers his 31st fifty in T20s: Stats

Sam Curran scored a vital unbeaten 74 for the Desert Vipers versus MI Emirates in the International League T20 (ILT20) final on Sunday. His knock helped DV post 182/5 in 20 overs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Curran came in when his side was 36/2 inside 4 overs. He played a clutch knock thereafter and provided comfort in what is a competitive score.

Information Curran shines for Desert Vipers Curran finished the powerplay with a hat-trick of fours. Max Holden provided him company, adding 89 runs for the 3rd wicket. Another 57 runs were added alongside Dan Lawrence to help the Vipers get past 180. It was a big knock in this crucial contest.

Stats Curran races to 3,279 runs in T20s Curran's unbeaten effort of 74 was laced with 8 fours and 2 sixes. He faced 51 balls. He has raced to 5,279 runs from 315 matches (259 innings) at 25.62, as per ESPNcricinfo. Curran slammed his 31st fifty. He also owns a ton. His strike rate of 137.61 is impressive. Curran now owns 255 sixes in the 20-over format.