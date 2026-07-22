Will injured Roston Chase play in Pakistan Tests? Details here

Sammy said, "I spoke to Roston earlier today. He came to do his workout. Still a little bit puffy. But Roston is a fighter. I know he's not going to want to miss any Test cricket."

The head coach also expressed faith in the team's physio Denis Byam, saying, "I'm pretty sure Dr Byam has a way of keeping guys on the park," indicating that he believes Chase will be fit for the first Test match.