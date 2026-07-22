Will injured Roston Chase play in Pakistan Tests? Details here
What's the story
West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has expressed optimism over Roston Chase's fitness ahead of the first Test against Pakistan. The all-rounder missed the recent ODI series against New Zealand due to an injury on his right index finger. Despite some lingering swelling, Sammy is confident that Chase will be ready to lead the team in the upcoming series, part of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship.
Physio's role
What Sammy said
Sammy said, "I spoke to Roston earlier today. He came to do his workout. Still a little bit puffy. But Roston is a fighter. I know he's not going to want to miss any Test cricket."
The head coach also expressed faith in the team's physio Denis Byam, saying, "I'm pretty sure Dr Byam has a way of keeping guys on the park," indicating that he believes Chase will be fit for the first Test match.
Upcoming series
WI's WTC campaign
The West Indies team, which lost the recent ODI series against New Zealand 3-2 at home, will now shift its focus to the World Test Championship.
The first match of this series is scheduled to begin on July 25 in Tarouba.
While West Indies are placed eighth, Pakistan sit at the bottom of the WTC standings.
Information
Chase led WI to Test series against SL
Under Chase, West Indies won their first Test series in over three years. The side defeated Sri Lanka 1-0 in the two-match series at home. WI won the opener by an innings and 217 runs before drawing the second.
Player spotlight
Praise for Vitel Lawes
Sammy also praised the debut performance of 19-year-old left-arm wristspinner Vitel Lawes in the ODI series against New Zealand.
The young spinner had a stellar outing, picking up eight wickets in five matches.
"I would say I'm proud of what he's done," Sammy said, adding that they didn't pick Lawes just out of their heart but through a process to fast-track his development.
Consistency concerns
Need for consistency from Hetmyer, Rutherford
Sammy also spoke about the need for consistency from middle-order batsmen Shimron Hetmyer and Sherfane Rutherford.
The duo scored 69* and 64, respectively, in the final match of the ODI series against New Zealand.
"When you see someone like Hetty play like that and you see Sherfane play like that, you tend to ask yourself, why is it not more consistent?" Sammy said while stressing the need to be consistent.