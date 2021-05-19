CPL: Darren Sammy steps down as St Lucia Zouks captain

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on May 19, 2021, 01:37 pm

Darren Sammy has stepped down as captain of St Lucia Zouks

West Indies all-rounder Daren Sammy has stepped down as the captain of Caribbean Premier League franchise St Lucia Zouks. The 37-year-old will now be the franchise's "T20 cricket consultant and brand ambassador" for the 2021 CPL season. Sammy, a two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain, is yet to confirm his retirement from all forms of cricket. Here are further details.

Honor

An absolute pleasure to have led St Lucia Zouks: Sammy

"It's been an absolute pleasure to have led and been a part of the St Lucia Zouks from its inception," Sammy said in a recent CPL media release. "Even though some may say good things must come to an end it will not be in this instance: St Lucia Zouks and I will always be a team."

Captaincy

One of the most experienced captains in CPL

Sammy remains one of the most experienced captains in the CPL. From 2013 to 2020, he led St Lucia Zouks (formerly known as St Lucia Stars) to 23 wins in 62 games. He registered a win percentage of 38.33 while leading. Under him, Zouks reached the play-offs once in seven seasons. They finished as runners-up last season, having lost to Trinbago Knight Riders.

Information

Sammy set to join Andy Flower's coaching staff

Although Sammy hasn't confirm his retirement as a player, he is yet to play since the 2020 CPL final. He is set to join Andy Flower's coaching staff at the Zouks. Notably, Sammy is also the head coach of the PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi.

Leader

Sammy has been an inspirational leader: Flower

Flower has called Sammy an "icon of West Indies white-ball cricket" and "the heartbeat of St Lucia Zouks". He said, "He's decided to step away from playing after an amazing career both with the West Indies, where he led the side to two T20 World Cups, but also as a really inspirational leader, full of integrity, for the island."

Players

CPL 2021: St Lucia Zouks retain seven players

Despite finishing as the CPL 2020 runners-up, the Zouks have released most of their players before the 2021 season. Players released: Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Scott Kuggeleijn, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Kimani Melius, Daren Sammy, Chemar Holder, Saad Bin Zafar, Zahir Khan. Players retained: Andre Fletcher, Roston Chase, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal and Javelle Glen.