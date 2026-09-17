Indian batter Sanju Samson reaches 1,500 T20I runs: Key stats
What's the story
Star Indian batter Sanju Samson has raced to 1,500 runs in T20Is. Samson reached the landmark in the third and final T20I against Afghanistan at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. The 31-year-old attained the feat with his first run in the match. Notably, Samson is the 12th Indian with over 1,500 runs in the format. Here are the key stats.
Information
Samson shines with a 50-run knock versus Afghanistan
Samson slammed a solid 50-run knock off 35 balls. He hit 2 fours and four sixes. Notably, he was part of a 142-run opening stand alongside centurion Abhishek Sharma. Samson perished in the 14th over to Azmatullah Omarzai. Notably, this was Samson's 2nd successive fifty of the series.
Milestone
Samson joins these Indian batters in terms of 1,500-plus runs
Samson's 50 off 35 balls had 2 fours and 4 sixes.
He propelled past 1,500 runs in his 69th T20I (61 innings). He owns three tons and 8 half-centuries.
In terms of T20I runs for India, Samson (1,549) is behind Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, MS Dhoni, and Suresh Raina.
Credentials
T20 WC Player of the Tournament
Earlier this year, Samson was adjudged the Player of the Tournament at the ICC T20 World Cup, helping India lift the trophy.
The star opener, who had earlier fallen out of the XI, shone with half-centuries in three successive must-win games (97*, 89, and 89).
Before the ongoing Afghanistan series, Samson was rested for the Zimbabwe tour, a decision that raised eyebrows.
However, he proved his worth with a half-century against Afghanistan.