Indian batter Sanju Samson reaches 1,500 T20I runs: Key stats

Earlier this year, Samson was adjudged the Player of the Tournament at the ICC T20 World Cup, helping India lift the trophy.

The star opener, who had earlier fallen out of the XI, shone with half-centuries in three successive must-win games (97*, 89, and 89).

Before the ongoing Afghanistan series, Samson was rested for the Zimbabwe tour, a decision that raised eyebrows.

However, he proved his worth with a half-century against Afghanistan.