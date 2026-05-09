Is Sanju Samson frontrunner to become India's next T20I captain? 

Sanju Samson is emerging as the top contender to replace Suryakumar Yadav as India's next T20I captain. The development comes after a string of poor performances by Yadav in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. He has scored just 195 runs in 10 matches at an average of 19.52 and a strike rate of less than 150.

Leadership shift Yadav's poor run in IPL 2026 Yadav's lackluster performance in the T20 World Cup 2026 has also been a concern. Despite leading India to victory, his individual contributions were not significant except for one innings against the USA. This has prompted Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee to consider a leadership change in India's T20I team. According to Dainik Jagran, Samson is the frontrunner for the captaincy role and could be named skipper in the upcoming series against Ireland and England.

Performance review Samson's stellar form in 2026 Samson, the Player of the Tournament at T20 World Cup 2026, has been in phenomenal form this year. Despite not starting in the T20 World Cup, he played key innings against West Indies (Super 8s), England (semi-final), and New Zealand (final). Samson has overall played 62 T20Is to date. He has scored 1,399 runs at 28.55 (SR: 156.83). This includes three tons and as many fifties. He has also been in great form in IPL 2026 season with two centuries and one more 80-plus score for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

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