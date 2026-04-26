Sanju Samson gets to 5,000 IPL runs: Key stats 

Star batter Sanju Samson has become the 10th player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history to cross the milestone of 5,000 runs. The Chennai Super Kings star achieved this feat with his third run against the Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Samson was later dismissed for a 15-ball 11 (2 fours). Here we look at his stellar stats.

Career overview Samson's journey in IPL Samson made his IPL debut in 2013 and has since played 185 matches. He went past 5,000 runs (now 5,008) in his 180th innings, as per ESPNcricinfo. The batter started his IPL career with Rajasthan Royals, moved to Delhi Capitals for two seasons (2016-17), before returning to RR. CSK signed Samson via a historic trade deal ahead of the 2026 IPL auction.

Numbers Samson owns five IPL tons Samson averages 31.69 in IPL as his strike rate is 140.59 (4s: 412, 6s: 234). He has touched the 50-run mark 31 times, a tally that includes five tons as well. Last season, Samson became the first player to score 4,000 IPL runs for RR. He played 149 matches for the franchise and scored 4,027 runs at 31.70 (two centuries and 23 fifties).

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Feats Notable records of Samson in IPL Three of Samson's five IPL tons - including two for RR - have come while batting at three or lower. The legendary AB de Villiers is the only batter with as many IPL tons in these positions. Samson had his most prolific season in IPL 2024, scoring over 500 runs for the first time in a season. He finished with 531 runs at 48.27.

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