'No footwork at all': What's wrong with Sanju Samson?

Indian opener Sanju Samson continues to struggle with the bat in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. After bagging a golden duck, Samson showed some promise in the 4th T20I, scoring 24 (15). However, due to his scratchy footwork, Mitchell Santner knocked him over. This has drawn criticism from former India captain Sunil Gavaskar , who pointed out technical flaws in Samson's batting.

Technical flaws Gavaskar criticizes Samson's footwork Gavaskar was critical of Samson's footwork, or lack thereof, during his innings. While commentating, the batting great said, "My first impression is that there was no footwork at all. Not very sure whether there was any turn." The batting great added that Samson seemed to be "just standing there making room and playing through the offside," which left him vulnerable against spin.

Further critique Gavaskar elaborates on technical lapse Gavaskar further elaborated on the same technical lapse. He explained how Samson's lack of footwork only exposed his wickets, a risk that has been perturbing him. "Going outside leg-stump, once again exposing all three stumps, and when you miss, the bowler's gonna hit," he said while explaining why this flaw has been detrimental to Samson against spin-bowling.

Footwork What's wrong with Samson's footwork? Despite being a precious talent, Samson is yet to be consistent. His indecisive footwork has worsened this. This started in the England T20I series last year, when Samson fell prey to short deliveries. To counter this, Samson has started moving back in the crease. However, the trigger movement exposes him when tackling the fuller length. His shuffle is both back and front, and each on separate balls. He appears to be pre-empting the shot, resulting in a lack of clarity.

Series Time running out for Samson The 24-run knock was Samson's best score in the five-match series against New Zealand so far. With Ishan Kishan shining at No. 3, the pressure is mounting on Samson to prove his worth in India's Playing XI. India will have to choose between Ishan and Samson when Tilak Varma, currently out injured, gets back. Notably, Samson earlier reclaimed his opening slot from Shubman Gill, who was dropped for the impending ICC T20 World Cup.