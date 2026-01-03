VHT, ton-up Sanju Samson completes 3,500 List A runs: Stats
What's the story
Kerala's Rohan Kunnummal and Sanju Samson delivered a stellar performance in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, helping their team beat Jharkhand by eight wickets in an Elite Group A contest on Saturday. The duo added 212 runs for the first wicket, chasing down a target of 312 with ease. Rohan scored a blistering 124 off just 78 balls while Samson contributed with an equally impressive century of his own (101 off 95). Here's more
Match details
Jharkhand's batting and Kerala's response
Jharkhand saw Kumar Kushagra score a brilliant 143 not out off 137 balls while Anukul Roy chipped in with a solid 72 off 72 balls. Together, they helped Jharkhand recover from a precarious position of 111 for four in the 21st over to post a challenging total of 311 runs. However, Rohan and Samson's explosive start laid the foundation for Kerala. Samson was dismissed in the 34th over with Kerala being 248/2. Impressive unbeaten knocks from Baba Aparajith and Vishnu Vinod helped Kerala win.
Numbers
Samson hits his 4th ton in List A cricket
Samson's knock of 101 had nine fours and 3 sixes. He struck at 106.32. Playing his 129th List A match (120 innings), Samson has raced to 3,588 runs at 34.80. He hammered his 4th List A hundred (50s: 19). Samson, who was left out of India's ODI squad for the upcoming New Zealand series, owns 510 runs at 56.66 in the 50-over format for the Men in Blue (100s: 1, 50s: 3).