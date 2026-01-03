VHT, ton-up Sanju Samson completes 3,500 List A runs: Stats

Match details

Jharkhand's batting and Kerala's response

Jharkhand saw Kumar Kushagra score a brilliant 143 not out off 137 balls while Anukul Roy chipped in with a solid 72 off 72 balls. Together, they helped Jharkhand recover from a precarious position of 111 for four in the 21st over to post a challenging total of 311 runs. However, Rohan and Samson's explosive start laid the foundation for Kerala. Samson was dismissed in the 34th over with Kerala being 248/2. Impressive unbeaten knocks from Baba Aparajith and Vishnu Vinod helped Kerala win.