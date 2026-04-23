Sanju Samson hammers his 2nd century of IPL 2026: Stats

Sanju Samson came out all guns blazing against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Thursday. Samson, who was traded to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of IPL 2026, has floored MI with superb century at the Wankhede Stadium. Notably, this is now Samson's 2nd hundred this season in CSK colors.

Knock Samson scores 101* as CSK manage 207/6 Samson ended up remaining unscathed on 101* (54 balls). He slammed six sixes and 10 fours. Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad added quick runs upfront before Sarfaraz Khan came in and the duo put on 40 runs. Samson also added 31 runs with Dewald Brevis and another 43 alongside Kartik Sharma. He completed his ton in the final over, hitting two sixes and a four.

Do you know? Samson equals KL Rahul with 5 IPL hundreds This is Samson's 5th century in the IPL. The Team India batsman had hit two centuries in RR colors. Before that, his maiden IPL ton came for Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2017. Samson has equaled KL Rahul in terms of IPL tons (5).

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Information 4th CSK batter with multiple IPL hundreds As per ESPNcricinfo, Samson became the 4th CSK batter with multiple IPL hundreds. He has joined Shane Watson (2), Murali Vijay (2) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (2). He is also the 2nd player after Watson to smash 2 centuries for CSK in one season.

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Feats 1st CSK batter and 11th overall with hundred versus MI Samson is now the first CSK batter to smash an IPL hundred against MI. Overall, he is the 11th batter in IPL history to register a ton against MI. Samson joined the likes of Rahul (3), Yashasvi Jaiswal (2), Jos Buttler, Adam Gilchrist, Yusuf Pathan, AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Ben Stokes, Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill.

Runs Samson closing in on 5,000 IPL runs With this knock of 101*, Samson has raced to 4,997 runs from 184 IPL matches (178 innings) at 31.82. Besides his 5 tons, he also owns 26 fifties. His strike rate is 140.87. Samson also surpassed 700 IPL runs against MI. He has scored 702 runs from 24 matches at 33.42. He has hit one hundred and 5 fifties (SR: 145.94).

Information Samson equals Rohit Sharma in terms of T20 hundreds Samson now owns 8,693 runs in T20s from 337 matches (320 innings) at 30-plus. This was his 8th T20 hundred (50s: 24). Samson has equaled Rohit Sharma in terms of T20 tons among Indians (8). Only Virat Kohli and Abhishek Sharma own more tons (9).