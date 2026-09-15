Sanju Samson silences critics with blistering 57 vs Afghanistan: Stats 

Chasing 160 in the second game, India were off to a flier.

Samson and Abhishek Sharma (39) gave a blazing start in the power play, adding 88 runs off just 38 balls.

Though both Indian openers were dismissed by Rashid Khan in the same over, India cruised to a seven-wicket victory with 31 balls remaining.

Samson, who was dismissed for just 10 runs in the opener, got to his fifty off just 20 balls.