Dominant India thrash Afghanistan in 2nd T20I; seal series 

Rahmanullah Gurbaz bagged his second successive duck as the hosts were off to a terrible start.

Though Ibrahim Zadran scored a fine 37, he continued to lose partners from the other end.

A vital 48-run stand between Mohammad Nabi (20) and Rashid Khan (28) took the Afghan team past 150.

Reddy's three-wicket haul dented the batting unit as Arshdeep Singh struck twice.