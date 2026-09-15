Rahmanullah Gurbaz bags successive T20I ducks versus India: Details 

Gurbaz attempted to hit a flat-bat shot down the ground but only managed a top edge.

Ravi Bishnoi took the catch at mid-on, leaving Afghanistan in early trouble at 0/1 after just 1.3 overs.

The wicket came after India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bowl first.

The series opener saw Gurbaz survive just a couple of balls as Jasprit Bumrah trapped him in the opening over.