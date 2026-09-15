Rahmanullah Gurbaz bags successive T20I ducks versus India: Details
What's the story
India pacer Arshdeep Singh dismissed dashing Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a duck in the second T20I match of the three-match series. The incident occurred on Tuesday at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. He was dismissed on just the third ball of Afghanistan's innings by a back-of-a-length delivery from Arshdeep that angled away outside off stump. Notably, Gurbaz bagged a duck in the series opener as well. Here are further details.
Match impact
How did the wicket fall?
Gurbaz attempted to hit a flat-bat shot down the ground but only managed a top edge.
Ravi Bishnoi took the catch at mid-on, leaving Afghanistan in early trouble at 0/1 after just 1.3 overs.
The wicket came after India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bowl first.
The series opener saw Gurbaz survive just a couple of balls as Jasprit Bumrah trapped him in the opening over.
Stats
31 ducks in T20 cricket
Playing his 279th T20 match (276 innings), Gurbaz recorded his 31st duck in the format.
As per Cricinfo, he is now among the 17 batters to record 31 or more ducks.
Gurbaz also equaled West Indies dasher Nicholas Pooran in terms of ducks.
Gurbaz owns 7,083 runs with the help of 44 fifties and 4 hundreds.
T20Is
12th duck for Afghanistan in T20Is
For Afghanistan, Gurbaz has now posted his 12th duck.
From 89 matches, he has scored 2,280 runs at 25.61. His strike rate is 135.15.
In addition to 13 fifties, he owns a ton for Afghanistan.
Versus the Indian cricket team, Gurbaz tallies 117 runs from eight matches at 14.62.
He recorded his third duck versus India. Notably, he owns a solitary fifty against India.