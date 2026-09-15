2nd T20I: Nitish Kumar Reddy shines with 3-fer versus Afghanistan

Afghanistan lost just one wicket in the powerplay, but their scoring rate was down.

Indian bowlers added to their misery during the middle overs, conceding just 64 runs from the seventh to the 14th over while taking five wickets.

Reddy bowled a couple of fine overs in this phase that saw him dismiss Gulbadin Naib (10) and Ibrahim Zadran (37).

Rashid Khan was his last victim as Afghanistan were restricted to 159/8.