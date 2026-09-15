Jasprit Bumrah sets new 'maiden' record in T20Is: Key stats  

With his maiden over in the second T20I, Bumrah has now bowled 13 maiden overs in T20Is.

He has surpassed Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava, who had 12 maiden overs in full-member T20I matches.

This was also Bumrah's first T20I maiden since June 2024, which came against Afghanistan too.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is third on the list with 10 maidens to his name.