Jasprit Bumrah sets new 'maiden' record in T20Is: Key stats
What's the story
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has set a new record in T20I cricket by bowling the most maiden overs among Full Member team bowlers. He achieved this feat during the second T20I match against Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. The 32-year-old bowler had a brilliant start to the game, delivering a maiden over in an era where such events are rare due to the batting-friendly nature of T20Is.
Record breaker
Bumrah surpasses Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava
With his maiden over in the second T20I, Bumrah has now bowled 13 maiden overs in T20Is.
He has surpassed Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava, who had 12 maiden overs in full-member T20I matches.
This was also Bumrah's first T20I maiden since June 2024, which came against Afghanistan too.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is third on the list with 10 maidens to his name.
Milestone achievement
His run in the ongoing series
Bumrah, who missed the England and Sri Lanka series, made a strong comeback in the T20I series against Afghanistan.
He took one wicket while conceding just 26 runs in his four overs.
He recorded nearly identical figures in the second game as well (4/25 in 4 overs), as the Afghan team was restricted to 159/8 batting first.
Career
Here are his T20I stats
With an unorthodox action, Bumrah has been the most lethal pacer in T20s.
His efficiency in the death overs is second to none. Since making his T20I debut in 2016, Bumrah has taken 123 wickets from 97 matches at an average of 18.20.
His economy rate of 6.51 is among the best for a pacer in the format. Bumrah also has a T20I four-fer.