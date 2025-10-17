Ranji Trophy: Sanju Samson slams valiant 54 vs Maharashtra

Star Kerala batter Sanju Samson scored a half-century against the odds in the ongoing Ranji Trophy opener against Maharashtra in Thiruvananthapuram. Samson scored a quick-fire 54 off 63 balls on Day 3 in an attempt to bail his team out of trouble. This knock came after three of Kerala's top four batters were dismissed for single-digit scores. Here we decode Samson's performance and stats.

Knock A knock of character from Samson Responding to Maharashtra's first innings score of 239/10, Samson arrived with the scorecard reading 35/3. He looked in good touch, having played some elegant cover drives and a six over midwicket. Samson stitched a 57-run partnership for the fifth wicket with his captain, Mohammed Azharuddeen (36), as Kerala went past 100. The former eventually fell to left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal. Kerala were reeling at 132/5 at the time of his dismissal.

Stats 17th FC fifty for Samson Samson made 54 off 63 balls with the help of five fours and a six. As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 66th First-Class match, Samson has raced to 3,888 runs at an average of 38-plus (50s: 17, 100s: 11). Notably, Samson is yet to play Test cricket for India. He has appeared in 16 ODIs and 49 T20Is, hammering four tons across formats.