Batters with consecutive centuries in Women's World Cups

Australian captain Alyssa Healy scripted a ton of records en route to her second consecutive century in the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025. She achieved this feat against Bangladesh in Vizag, scoring an unbeaten 113 off just 77 balls. The innings included a whopping 20 boundaries as Australia secured a massive 10-wicket victory. On this note, we look at the Aussie batters with back-to-back tons in Women's WC history.

#3 Alyssa Healy - 142 & 113* in 2025 Healy's 113-run knock off 77 balls in the aforementioned game against Bangladesh was her second consecutive century in the tournament. Her efforts meant the Aussies comfortably chased down the 199-run target. She had earlier scored a massive 142 off 107 balls against India, leading Australia to a record-breaking successful chase of 332 runs. With this, she became the first player in history to score back-to-back hundreds in two different editions of the Women's World Cup.

#2 Alyssa Healy - 129 & 170 in 2022 Healy also played a starring role in Australia's 2022 WC triumph, having slammed match-winning tons in the semi-final and the final. Healy dominated the proceedings with a rapid 107-ball 129 in the semi-final clash against West Indies as Australia scripted a 157-run win. She slammed a record-breaking 138-ball 170 against England in the final as Australia won by 71 runs. Healy's 170 remains the highest individual score in the final of the ICC World Cup across genders.