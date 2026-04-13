How has Sanju Samson fared against KKR in IPL? Stats
What's the story
All eyes will be on Sanju Samson when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) welcome visitors Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on April 14. Samson enters this contest on the back of a stunning 115* against Delhi Capitals in CSK's previous encounter this season. Notably, Samson moved to CSK ahead of IPL 2026.
Vs KKR
Samson owns three fifties against the Knights
Former Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals player, Samson, owns 542 runs from 22 IPL games against KKR. As per ESPNcricinfo, he averages 28.52 with his strike rate being 125.75. Samson has smashed three fifties against KKR with a best of 60. At KKR's home ground - Eden Gardens - Samson owns 259 runs from 8 matches against the three-time IPL champions. He averages 37.
Information
Samson's overall stats in the IPL
Samson has played 181 matches in the IPL. He has amassed a tally of 4,841 runs at an average of 31.23. He owns 4 IPL hundreds in addition to slamming 26 fifties.