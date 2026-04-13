How has Sanju Samson fared against KKR in IPL? Stats

Vs KKR

Samson owns three fifties against the Knights

Former Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals player, Samson, owns 542 runs from 22 IPL games against KKR. As per ESPNcricinfo, he averages 28.52 with his strike rate being 125.75. Samson has smashed three fifties against KKR with a best of 60. At KKR's home ground - Eden Gardens - Samson owns 259 runs from 8 matches against the three-time IPL champions. He averages 37.